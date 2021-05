Kenny Cronin finished 10th overall in the 3200 meters at the Iowa State Track Meet Thursday morning. He finished the race in 9:59.42. Kallie Greiner finished 14th in the Class 2A long jump. Her best effort was a jump of 15-9. Cadan VanLaningham finished fourth in her preliminary heat of the 100 meters. She finished with a time of 13.24 seconds.VanLaningham finished sixth in her preliminary heat of the 200 meters. Her time was 27.44 seconds. Tomorrow's schedule at the Iowa State Track Meet includes Carson Maeder running in the 110-meter high hurdles at 9:40 a.m. The Lady Mustangs will run in the 4x200-meter relay beginning at 10:50 a.m. The boys' distance medley relay team will run at noon and the boys' 4x400-meter relay team will run at 2 p.m.