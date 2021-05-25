newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea Ask Borussia Dortmund to Keep Them Updated Over Winger's Future at Club

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijh4T_0aB8SAYT00

Chelsea have asked to be kept in the loop regarding Jadon Sancho’s future at Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Sancho is set to depart this summer if the right offer comes in after Dortmund reached a gentleman’s agreement with the England international, which would allow him to leave the club.

He was close to joining Manchester United last summer after personal terms had been agreed, but no transfer fee could be agreed and he remained in Germany. Now he has finished another season with Dortmund, clinching Champions League football for the club next season.

But now the season is over, other than the European Championships taking place this summer, Sancho's future is set to be resolved.

As per Eurosport, Chelsea are in the hunt for a new winger in the summer window and have turned their attentions to the 21-year-old. They have asked to be 'kept aware' of Sancho's situation in Germany.

Dortmund are interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi who Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell this summer after making 'tentative enquiries' over the 20-year-old. The Blues could eye a possible part-exchange deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EKD9_0aB8SAYT00
(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

But unfortunately for Chelsea, Sancho's favoured destination is Manchester United. The Red Devils are his 'top choice' this summer.

"We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon Sancho since last year that he can leave the club under certain conditions," Dortmund director Michael Zorc recently revealed.

Those conditions are now believed to be a valuation of lower than £100 million that clubs will have to pay if they want to prize Sancho away from Dortmund this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
87
Followers
788
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Zorc
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#International Football#Club Football#Keep Them#Eurosport#The Red Devils#Twitter Facebook#Champions League Football#England#Clubs#Prize Sancho#European#Personal Terms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd consider including Lingard in offer for BVB star

Manchester United could use Jesse Lingard as makeweight in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho. Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho has been a long-term target for United. Lingard has performed well on loan at West Ham United since January. If opportunities are not available for Lingard at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old will...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Burnley are letting in supporters for FREE for their final home game of the season against Liverpool, but Tottenham's tickets will cost a huge £60... so, with fans finally back, how much are YOUR team charging?

It's the moment we've all been waiting for - Premier League supporters finally returning, albeit in limited numbers, to cheer their teams on as this crazy season draws to a close. Of course, the crux for some has always been being able to afford to travel to fixtures and then...
Soccerdailyjournal.net

Borussia Dortmund beats Leipzig 4-1 in German Cup final

BERLIN — Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho both scored twice as Borussia Dortmund withstood a second-half fightback in teeming rain to beat Leipzig 4-1 in the German Cup final on Thursday. Captain Marco Reus was involved in all four goals as Dortmund won the cup for the fifth time and...
UEFAnevermanagealone.com

UCL Finalist: Manchester City- Destined for Greatness?

Although Man City has never tasted victory in a Champions League final, the Citizens are not without European trophies. City won the 1969-1970 edition of the European Cup Winner’s Cup, beating Górnik Zabrze 2-1 in the final. Talisman Francis Lee assisted the first and scored the second from the spot.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs RB Leipzig: Haaland, Sancho braces seal DFB-Pokal win

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland both scored braces as Borussia Dortmund won the DFB-Pokal for the fifth time in the club’s history, defeating RB Leipzig 4-1 in the final. Borussia Dortmund began the game brilliantly and took the lead in just the fifth minute through Jadon Sancho. More incisive counter-attacking football led to Erling Haaland making it 2-0 at the half hour mark.
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Comparing Jesse Lingard’s 2020-21 attacking stats with Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have made progress this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and if reports are to believed, exciting summer business might see them improve even further next season. They’re on track for only their second runner-up finish since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, and as strong favourites in the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham face losing on-loan Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard

West Ham face losing on-loan Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer. The Athletic reports West Ham are trailing in the hunt to sign Lingard from United on a permanent basis this summer. The England international is likely to have suitors that can offer him Champions League football next term,...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Gary Pallister backs Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009, few transfer windows have passed without the Portuguese superstar being linked with a move back to Old Trafford. He may have turned 36 earlier this year but Ronaldo remains one of the greatest players in the world and United legend Gary Pallister believes a sensational return to the Red Devils could be on the cards.
UEFAbvbbuzz.com

Expected Borussia Dortmund lineup for Bundesliga clash against Mainz 05

Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action this weekend as they face a crunch away game against Mainz 05. Fresh off their DFB-Pokal win on Thursday, Borussia Dortmund must now turn their attentions to the Bundesliga once again where they are locked in a battle to finish in the top four. The Black and Yellows are currently fourth in the Bundesliga standings, and a win on Sunday would be enough to qualify for the Champions League.