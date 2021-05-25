Chelsea Ask Borussia Dortmund to Keep Them Updated Over Winger's Future at Club

Chelsea have asked to be kept in the loop regarding Jadon Sancho’s future at Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Sancho is set to depart this summer if the right offer comes in after Dortmund reached a gentleman’s agreement with the England international, which would allow him to leave the club.

He was close to joining Manchester United last summer after personal terms had been agreed, but no transfer fee could be agreed and he remained in Germany. Now he has finished another season with Dortmund, clinching Champions League football for the club next season.

But now the season is over, other than the European Championships taking place this summer, Sancho's future is set to be resolved.

As per Eurosport, Chelsea are in the hunt for a new winger in the summer window and have turned their attentions to the 21-year-old. They have asked to be 'kept aware' of Sancho's situation in Germany.

Dortmund are interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi who Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell this summer after making 'tentative enquiries' over the 20-year-old. The Blues could eye a possible part-exchange deal.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

But unfortunately for Chelsea, Sancho's favoured destination is Manchester United. The Red Devils are his 'top choice' this summer.

"We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon Sancho since last year that he can leave the club under certain conditions," Dortmund director Michael Zorc recently revealed.

Those conditions are now believed to be a valuation of lower than £100 million that clubs will have to pay if they want to prize Sancho away from Dortmund this summer.

