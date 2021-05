With the Lions squad being announced on May 6th, the anticipation of Warren Gatland and his team’s selection is growing ever more. For months now the rugby community have taken to social media and other media platforms to present their Lions squads and XV’s, and with the usual rabbit hole that is social media, I’ve found myself visiting many a squad and debate upon selection. Of course, every squad usually includes the nailed-on selections of this year’s tour in the form of Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones and Robbie Henshaw. There are also the selections that make most squads with the likes of in-form players Louis Rees-Zammit and the ever-consistent Hamish Watson or veterans such as Jonathan Davies and Ken Owens.