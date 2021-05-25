newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Survey Finds Regional, Racial Divides in K-12 Remote Schooling Impact During Pandemic

By Tufts University
Newswise
 4 days ago

Newswise — More than 70% of K-12 students across the country experienced some remote schooling during the 2020-21 school year, with stark differences emerging along regional and racial lines and the worst effects on students’ social relationships, according to a new, nationally representative study conducted by Ipsos, using its KnowledgePanel, for the Tufts University Research Group on Equity in Health, Wealth and Civic Engagement.

