Having urged everyone off the sidelines, it’s time we heed our own advice

The restrictions that will still be in place after Monday’s reopening are a good example of why the government is richly deserving of the mockery it sometimes receives. Six people, or two households, will be able to meet indoors, including for overnight stays. So, what, are the police now going to be at the door if an unexpected guest turns up and you get seven? It’s 30 outside. Could someone please tell me why 30 is OK and 33 isn’t? And who’s going to police that? Are council officials going to be dispatched with those click-counter thingies?Oh and...