San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants will play the third game of their four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pnc Park, Pittsburgh, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 6:35 PM (EDT). After winning five of their last seven games, the San Francisco Giants are looking for a victory. In their last three games, the Giants scored nine runs, and in four of their last five games, they scored three or fewer runs. When scoring three or lesser runs, the Giants lost five of their last seven matches. San Francisco is 1st at 23-15 in the NL West Division.