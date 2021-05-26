Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

How does Los Angeles compare to the rest of the country vaccination-wise?

Posted by 
Eugene Adams
Eugene Adams
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jkR8_0aB7jeRt00
Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

Covid in Los Angeles has been getting better for a while now. 

The rest of America seems to be catching up finally. 

Our biggest weapon against covid is vaccination. Vaccination rates have been rising. 

New CDC data indicates that 25 states have now vaccinated at least 50% of their adult population

Highest and Lowest 

Maine has the highest vaccination rate in the country. 62% of their residents 18+ are fully vaccinated. 

Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and Louisiana are on the opposite side of the spectrum. They are lagging far behind in vaccinations. 

How Does Los Angeles County Stack up?

61.2% of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 49.6% are fully vaccinated. 

Los Angeles County compares favorably to that. 

As of 5/21/2020:

  • 62.5% of Los Angeles adult residents have received at least one dose. 
  • 50.6% are fully vaccinated. 

Why Vaccination Numbers are Important

Exceeded expectations

The original goal was to develop a safe vaccine that prevented at least half of the vaccinated people from getting symptoms

We blew that goal out of the water. 

In California and Texas, only 0.05% of fully vaccinated health care workers later tested positive. 

Getting back to normal

The newest CDC masking guidelines allow vaccinated people to go mask-free in most situations

This is just the latest indication that vaccination is a big step towards getting Los Angeles back to normal. 

Vaccinated Covid spread

We don’t have definitive proof that vaccination stops all spread of Covid. But, it certainly looks like it lessens the risk significantly. 

We do know for certain that “breakthrough infections” lead to generally milder symptoms. Researchers believe that the milder symptoms are due to a lower viral load. They also think that a lower viral load makes a person less likely to spread it to others. 

My Thoughts

There were definitely times where I have been frustrated by L.A.’s response to covid. 

California had more cases of Covid than any other state. Los Angeles had more cases of Covid than any other county in California. 

But, thankfully, we are past that now. 

Vaccinated or not, Los Angeles is coming back soon. 

Most people who want a vaccine have already gotten it. Anyone who hasn’t can get one soon. There are plenty available. 

Eugene Adams

Eugene Adams

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
193
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

I write about a little bit of everything.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
State
Texas State
Los Angeles County, CA
Vaccines
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
State
Alabama State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#L A#Vaccination Rates#Cdc#Lowest Maine#Vaccination Numbers#Country#American Adults#Population#Vaccinations#People#Definitive Proof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CACNBC

How a 40-year-old making $75,000 in Los Angeles spends his money

Isaac Diaz, 40, lives in Los Angeles, California, and earns $75,000 a year as a video producer. He grew up without much guidance on money management, but has since learned how to manage spending, saving and debt. This is an installment of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the globe and details how they earn, spend and save their money.
Los Angeles, CAtownandcountrymag.com

How Bridget Gless Keller Is Helping Transform a Los Angeles Neighborhood

Few people who call Bel Air home would have much reason to venture 24 miles south to Watts, a very different slice of Los Angeles made infamous in 1965 by the riots that broke out following a physical confrontation with police after a 21-year-old Black man was pulled over for drunk driving. Today Watts has three of the city’s largest housing projects, in which dozens of gangs—59, to be exact—operate. It’s the sort of place where wearing blue, red, orange, or purple is verboten, unless you want to show your gang affiliation, and where volunteers form human shields on the streets so children can safely walk to school.
Los Angeles, CAconceptcarz.com

Toyota Helps Los Angeles Fire Department Mobilize COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts

Toyota will collaborate with the city of Los Angeles and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) to support mobile COVID-19 vaccine efforts across the city by providing 20 vehicles to help transport vaccines to underserved communities and increase vaccine access for Angelenos with limited transportation or immobility. 'Toyota is committed to...
Los Angeles, CAhandymantips.org

How to Find Professional Plumbers in Los Angeles

Plumbing is a very essential feature of all homes because it provides clean water for drinking and helps to drain out waste. It can be quite difficult to fix or install plumbing systems, so you need the services of professional plumbers to ensure it is well done. If you are...
California StateABC7 Los Angeles

First 15 winners of $50,000 California vaccine lottery prizes drawn Friday

California selected the first 15 winners of a $50,000 grand prize as part of the state's "Vax for the Win" program on Friday. Gov. Gavin Newsom and others selected 15 unique numbers that through a complex and confidential system represented 15 Californians who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. Those winners will be contacted directly.
Los Angeles, CAlegallysociable.com

Los Angeles as a city state?

The idea of the global city and metropolis of today as a city state is not a new one. However, I was interested to see this discussion of how Los Angeles might really fit the bill:. Los Angeles fits the city-state frame well, certainly better than it does a lot...
Los Angeles, CAcitywatchla.com

The Port of Los Angeles, ‘Is not in the Homeless Business’

He gave three reasons: First, they are being used as overflow for the San Pedro Fishmarket and as a “laydown site” for construction at the Ports O’ Call site — construction that really has not started yet. Second, they’re being used for Port Police training — this may be true,...