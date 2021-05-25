Local Mask Mandate Rescinded

I remember when I was a kid visiting my Grandma in Yakima. That woman loved her yogurt. This is back when yogurt was just yogurt...you added your own fruit if you wanted it. That's my recollection at least, because she always had a fridge full of plain yogurt. Naturally, when a kid sees an adult enjoying something that resembles ice cream, you have to ask for a bite. That was the last time yogurt touched my lips for years! Now I love it and so do most folks, I think.