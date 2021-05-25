newsbreak-logo
Benton County, WA

Local Mask Mandate Rescinded

By Stephanie Steele
610KONA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRI-CITIES, Wash. – The local masking directive put into place last summer as a way to quell the rise in COVID-19 cases was rescinded Tuesday by Benton-Franklin Health Officer Dr. Amy Person. Noting that the pandemic is NOT over, but virus transmission is improving, Dr. Person declared the community no...

