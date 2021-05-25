newsbreak-logo
Sonic celebrates 30th anniversary by becoming ‘Unstoppable’

By Nathaniel Stevens
digitalchumps.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove me some play on words. Enjoy the details below. Get ready to feel all of the feels, Sonic fans — Today, in celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog’s upcoming 30th anniversary on June 23rd, SEGA has unveiled an all-new fan appreciation video showcasing a nostalgic look back at the franchise as the Blue Blur speeds forward to inspire future generations. Developed by creative agency Liquid+ Arcade, the “Unstoppable” campaign follows the experiences of several young Sonic fans throughout the decades — from the early ‘90s SEGA Genesis era to today, as Sonic encourages them to reach higher, go faster and become a hero.

digitalchumps.com
