Sonic celebrates 30th anniversary by becoming ‘Unstoppable’
Love me some play on words. Enjoy the details below. Get ready to feel all of the feels, Sonic fans — Today, in celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog’s upcoming 30th anniversary on June 23rd, SEGA has unveiled an all-new fan appreciation video showcasing a nostalgic look back at the franchise as the Blue Blur speeds forward to inspire future generations. Developed by creative agency Liquid+ Arcade, the “Unstoppable” campaign follows the experiences of several young Sonic fans throughout the decades — from the early ‘90s SEGA Genesis era to today, as Sonic encourages them to reach higher, go faster and become a hero.digitalchumps.com