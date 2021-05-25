newsbreak-logo
Elkins, WV

Devan Michael Scott

WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevan Michael Scott, 27, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home. Devan was born Wednesday, January 5, 1994, in Elkins, a son of Michael Allen Scott and Virginia Ellen “Jenni” Fortney. Left to cherish Devan’s memory are five siblings, Daryan Scott of Elkins, Ezra Scott of Elkins, Bethany Fortney of Elkins, Jayda Scott of Beverly, and Saige Scott of Beverly, grandparents, Rick and Loretta Walters, Kathy Elswick, Dessie Wilson, and Ellen and Denver Fortney, and several friends and extended family. Devan was a graduate of Tygart Valley Christian Academy. He was a handy man of all sorts including doing work with his father in maintenance at Aero Mobile Parks. He was quite the fisherman and enjoyed traveling. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his brothers and sisters while boating, hiking, taking expeditions, and exploring fire towers. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 12pm until 1pm, the funeral hour. The family’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Devan Michael Scott. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

