Juiceland learns the hard lesson of 'hire woke, go broke'

Three things I wish I’d understood when I started in ministry. 1. Sometimes Your Ideas Are Not the Best Ideas. Often when a pastor enters into their ministry calling, they have big, beautiful ideas about the programs, sermons, partnerships and impact they will have. Then, reality sets in, discouragement comes because the people they are leading are not responding in the way they had imagined. Sometimes, this makes church leaders frustrated and want to give up. The fact is, this realization does not have to be a bad thing. Oftentimes, the best thing that could happen in pastoral ministry is for the anointed leader to come to terms with the fact that they are not the most creative person in the church. Perhaps there are others who, if listened to and given authority, can set the church up to fulfill the call that God has given them. Now, don’t get me wrong, the pastor is the person who articulates the agenda for the group they are shepherding, but don’t forget that there are others who are blessed with great talent and creativity. They can be a powerful force for ministry, too.