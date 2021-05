Well, it finally happened. I was dozing off last night, just about to fall asleep, when I felt something crawling on my back. Nothing makes you jump out of bed quicker, except maybe a calf cramp (I love those too). As I flipped on the light switch, my worst fear was confirmed. I had a wood tick on my backside. The first of the season. As I grabbed the little creature from hell, I used my nails to bust off his head and flushed him down the toilet.