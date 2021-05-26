New York City will bring vaccination to the beaches next Memorial Day weekend

Manon / Pexels

As a means of getting more people vaccinated, New York City announced that it is bringing mobile vaccination sites to its beaches and popular summer spots starting Memorial Day weekend.

"We're gonna combine the joy of summer and the beaches reopening with the vaccination effort," de Blasio said. "This is an example of bringing the vaccination to the people."

Mobile vaccine buses will be stationed at Coney Island, the Rockaways, Brighton Beach, and Orchard Beach, as well as at several city parks, including Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Governors Island, and Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

“This is an example of how we are bringing vaccination to people, and in addition to making getting vaccinated easier than ever, we also want it to be fun and that is why today we are also launching new initiatives so that this week more and more people are excited to participate,” said the Mayor.

8 million doses against the coronavirus have already been administered in New York City since the first day the immunization plan began, but the goal is that by the end of June at least 5 million New Yorkers are 'fully' vaccinated. To reach that number, the City continues to look for ways to make it easier and more convenient to give the injection, which is why Blasio will announce new incentives in the coming days.

Now you can win tickets to the Knicks' game

Joining a long list of incentives that has been growing in the past two weeks, now there will be tickets to New York Knicks games. In an agreement with the City, the basketball team announced that mobile vaccination centers will be installed on the outskirts of Madison Square Garden (MSG), and whoever goes to inject this Tuesday, will receive tickets for this Wednesday's game.

The other opportunity will be to go immunize on Thursday and will have the possibility of winning tickets for matches of the next season.

One of the 'legends' of the Knicks, Allan Houston, invited New Yorkers to “don't miss this opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19, since thanks to the union with the City we will be able to carry out this important program, converting the MSG at a vaccination center where any New Yorker over 16 can come to the Garden and inject themselves. And until the stock is exhausted, we will give Knicks merchandise to whoever comes. "

The immunization center at MSGA will be located exactly in the 'Pennsy Food Hall', located at 2 Pennsylvania Plaza, on 32nd Street in Manhattan, and will offer COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the next two weeks between 10:00 am and 6:00 p.m. No appointment is needed.

To kick off this week, Knicks legends Walt 'Clyde' Frazier and John Starks will be at the Pennsy, as will 'Knicks City Dancers' be on site to help welcome people.

People who get vaccinated on May 27, June 1, or June 3 will have a chance to win tickets to a later game.