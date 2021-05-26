People running for cover after suspicious sounds heard near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis for anniversary

uncoveredlens/ Pexels

Videos on Tuesday showed the moment when strange sounds are heard close to George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, one year after Floyd’s death in police custody.

Numerous people were caught on camera fleeing for cover as the sounds were heard. A man can also be heard shouting to “get down!”

Another video made from a different viewpoint shows AP reporter Philip Crowther speaking live on camera when the sounds were heard. He reported it as he was heading for a safe place.

Crowther also tweeted that he spotted “one broken window. Consensus among reporters here at George Floyd Square was that we heard anywhere between a dozen and two dozen" of the sounds.

“A fellow reporter just had her phone smashed because she took photos of a storefront,” he added.

Based on a New York Times report, the mood had been dark all morning while many people places flowers and bowed heads in front of an outline where Floyd passed away.

The peaceful scene ended at around 10:10 a.m. when “with a series of loud noises . One girl screamed for her mother as she ran into a corner behind portable toilets. Organizers yelled for children to run to one side.”

The organizers came back to the square a few minutes after to make sure those who had panicked were all right.

“On Tuesday morning at 10:09 a.m., the Minneapolis police department responded to the 3800 block of Elliott Avenue south on a report of the sounds. Information received from callers was that a suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” is the police statement given out by the Times after the Minneapolis incident.