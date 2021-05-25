newsbreak-logo
Hamilton County, TN

Hamilton County DA’s Office Announces Indictment for 10-Year-Old Murder

By Contributed Article
eastridgenewsonline.com
 4 days ago

At a news conference today at the Cold Case Unit (CCU) offices, District Attorney General Neal Pinkston announced that a Hamilton County grand jury has indicted Cordalro Strickland for the murder of Anthony White on May 12, 2011. This case had been unsolved for a decade, but with the assistance of the Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the CCU was able to complete the investigation and present enough evidence to get the indictment from the grand jury.

