Texas State

Texas Woman Wanted in Murder-For-Hire Case Added to Top 10 Wanted List

By Toni Gee
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 4 days ago
A Texas woman who's been on the run since 2009 has been added to the state's top 10 most wanted list. According to a report from our news partners at KWTX, Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, was recently added to Texas' top 10 after fleeing to avoid her sentencing. Smith was...

Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
