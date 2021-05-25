Daily News: Gucci Opens In East Hampton, Fern Mallis Brings Back The Archive, Who’s Showing At Milan Fashion Week, And More!

Get ready, East Enders—Gucci is making a return, but this time it’s permanent! A new two-floor boutique—located at 17 Newton Lane—showcases men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, bags, and luggage among many other items, as well as Gucci Beauty and Gucci Décor. What’s more, the boutique will carry previous capsules such as Precious Gems and GG Multi. While the 2,000-sq-foot store’s exterior complies with traditional Hamptons architecture, the interior nods to Gucci’s polished, romantic ambiance and is ornately decorated with the brand’s own homeware collection. In celebration of the opening, the location will offer an exclusive capsule, with limited-edition bags and small leather goods (think: drawstring bucket bags, zip pouches, and oversized totes). This stint isn’t the first time the brand has shown in the area, having had a store on Main Street from 2006-2009, as well as previously doing collaborations with retailers in Montauk. Catch ya there!