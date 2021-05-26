You're Financially Screwed If You Have One Income Stream

Image via Pixabay

A few years ago, I made a massive financial mistake.

I put myself in a position where I’d only have one stream of income. And unfortunately, my earnings were unpredictable, and it was barely enough to afford the necessities of life.

At the time, I thought having one income stream was a great idea. “It’ll motivate me to work hard,” is something I told myself all the time. However, it didn’t take long for me to discover that I was completely delusional.

My anxiety skyrocketed, and it quickly became difficult to sleep at night because I was worried about paying my bills. Plus, I passed out in the Calgary public library due to an overwhelming amount of stress. Also, my mom had recently been diagnosed with cancer. So as you can imagine, I was going through a difficult time. And the financial instability caused by having only one stream of income made everything worse.

Research published by NBC News shows that “people with more debt tend to report having higher levels of stress and depression. Other studies suggest financial insecurity (such as loss of a job), or even just worrying about becoming financially insecure, can increase the amount of physical pain people report feeling and increases the amount of over-the-counter painkillers people report taking.”

It’s no secret that stress can take a massive toll on your mental and physical health. And since the economy is highly volatile in 2021, you need to be prepared for the unexpected by having more than one stream of income.

The World Can Collapse Like A House Of Cards

2020 proved it.

A lot of my friends and family thought they were in a stable job. Some of them had worked for the same company for over a decade. So, they assumed their loyalty would mean something, and their employer would continue to pay them throughout the lockdown. They were wrong.

One by one, my friends and family received letters of redundancy. They were no longer needed because their company had to downsize to survive. So, they were immediately let go.

According to CNBC, many people around the United States went through the same situation. Several million Americans filed for unemployment due to the pandemic. And as a result of economic chaos, people lost their livelihoods, businesses went bankrupt, and many struggled to provide for their families.

But the story of 2020 isn’t all doom and gloom. Some people’s finances actually improved during the pandemic. What set them apart from everyone else was the knowledge of the fact that I’m about to share with you.

Multiple Streams Of Income Enable You Thrive During Times Of Chaos

In January 2020, I told myself, “never again.” I didn’t want to repeat my past mistakes by putting myself in a financially compromising position again by only having one income stream. So, I began researching strategies to improve my situation and create a more promising financial future.

I wrote articles on several platforms to earn money. At first, I only earned a few dollars per day. It wasn't much. But I kept showing up and doing everything within my power to maintain a strong work ethic. And sure enough, I eventually created a full-time income from writing.

It’s worth noting that I also started doing freelance work that could be performed remotely. After all, I wanted independence and the ability to work from anywhere with relative ease.

Look, I’m totally empathetic to the fact that building a side-hustle is an extremely time-consuming endeavor. But ultimately, that’s the sacrifice you pay for having financial stability while the world is falling apart. Quoting an articlepublished by Forbes:

“If you are smart and manage more than one source of income, then you have a real chance of creating the dream life you want. The more time and effort you put into building your sources of income, the greater the chances you will achieve financial freedom to live the life you want.”

You’re probably not going to make a million dollars overnight. Unrealistic expectations like that are what result in many people give up their dream of financial independence. But if you start small and consistently put one foot in front of the other, you’ll inevitably make a lot of progress.

Try And Do Something Today That Will Benefit Your Future Self

I do this mental exercise several times per week.

Imagine you’re having a conversation with your future self. They tell you everything that happens over the next twelve months. Some of it you were expecting. But several events come as a surprise. Perhaps you lose your job and move to a new city. Or maybe, a loved one gets sick and you spend loads of time with them in the hospital.

Whether you like it or not, the future is unpredictable. You don’t know what will happen as many aspects of it are outside of your control. However, you can always prepare for the worst-case scenario. Because if you know that whatever happens, you’ll be okay, it’ll be much easier to handle everything that life throws at you. Randy Pausch said it best:

“One thing that makes it possible to be an optimist is if you have a contingency plan for when all hell breaks loose.”

Prepare for an economic emergency by evaluating your spending and creating a worst-case scenario fund. Also, build additional income streams, just in case one goes away (for whatever reason).

Similarly, it’s a good idea to spend as much time as you can with family and friends. Create memories, say “I love you” more often, and show genuine gratitude for those around you. Because someday, everyone you love is going to die. Until then, make the most of whatever time you have together.

Life is chaotic, unpredictable, and often uncontrollable. So whenever you get an opportunity, do something that will benefit your future self. The impact one action could have on the trajectory of your life is profound.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only. It should not be considered professional financial or legal advice. Please consult a professional before making any major financial decisions.