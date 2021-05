After a long road riddled with delays due to COVID-19 and state regulations, Phelps County will open its first dispensary May 24. Nature's Health and Wellness, LLC is a Missouri company formed by Missouri residents, according to a press release from Feb. 4. The business is named Trinity and will operate at 1421 Forum Drive in Rolla. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. A grand opening celebration will be planned at a later date.