Twin Falls, ID

Teen Struck by SUV in Twin Falls Monday

By Benito Baeza
95.7 KEZJ
 4 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 15-year-old was struck by an SUV Monday afternoon in Twin Falls as he got out of a car in the middle of a street. According to the Officer J.P. O'Donnell with the Twin Falls Police Department, emergency crews were called out at around 4:27 p.m. to Locust Street near Julie Lane where the teen was struck. The teen had gotten out of a car that stopped in the center turn lane on the passenger side, went around the back of the vehicle and attempted to cross the roadway to the sidewalk and was hit by the side view mirror of a Toyota Highlander. The driver of the SUV attempted to stop, but couldn't avoid hitting the teen.

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

