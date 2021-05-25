2021 football will be fascinating for USC because "normalcy" is elusive

Trojans add a five-star playmaker to the visit list. Camp season adds to an already crazy June schedule. The one rule we have for the War Room is simply that everything that is reported here should stay here and on The Peristyle. Sometimes the info is sensitive enough that it simply does not need to be passed on beyond the doors of this thread. Please honor this request and we will continue to do our best to provide all of our subscribers with an insider perspective on the program.