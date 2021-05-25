newsbreak-logo
VMware warns of critical bug affecting all vCenter Server installs

By Sergiu Gatlan
bleepingcomputer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVMware urges customers to patch a critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in the Virtual SAN Health Check plug-in and impacting all vCenter Server deployments. "These updates fix a critical security vulnerability, and it needs to be considered at once," said Bob Plankers, Technical Marketing Architect at VMware. "This vulnerability...

