Blue line flag sparks controversy in San Luis Obispo

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the murder of 37-year-old detective Luca Benedetti, who was shot and killed while serving a warrant, the San Luis Obispo Police Department memorialized the officer by hanging two blue line flags in front of headquarters. Throughout San Luis Obispo, people tied blue ribbons on trees and attached blue line...

