United Scenic Artists Local USA 829 Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against the Metropolitan Opera
The United Scenic Artists Local USA 829 has filed three Unfair Labor Practice Charges against the Metropolitan Opera. The IATSE took to social media to announce that the three charges that were filed were that the Met refused and failed to meet bargain in good faith, the company failed to provide requested information relevant to mandatory terms and conditions of employment, and has engaged in unauthorized direct dealing with bargaining unit members.operawire.com