United Scenic Artists Local USA 829 Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against the Metropolitan Opera

Jonas Kaufmann, Lise Davidsen & Georg Zeppenfeld Shine in Stripped Down Performance. The first Act of “Die Walküre” is undeniably a grand love song. Wagner’s dramatization of the encounter between Siegmund and Sieglinde—the Walsüng twins—is a remarkable and thrilling experience; even when it is an abridged concert version, performed in a faraway opera house with half a live audience, socially distanced, without the theatrical panoply of full-site production, full costumes and full make-up, and with the remaining audience sitting individually in their homes pressed to a cold, mechanical device. The exciting, passionate and powerful saga came home to us last week in the Bayerische Staatsoper production of Act One, streamed on our computer screens. In fact, the absence of all the conventional production aspects perhaps intensified the experience even more than we could have expected.