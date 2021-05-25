newsbreak-logo
Gardening

Lawn Maintenance Reminder

By Kim
villageofallouez.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the warmer weather and sunshine comes long grass. A friendly reminder that all residents (property owners and tenants) are required to mow their lawns. All grass, hay, brambles, brush, reeds, rushes, cattails, etc. are required to be maintained and cannot exceed seven inches in length. All cuttings should be properly disposed. Thank you.

