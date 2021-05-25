newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Orlando’s Windsor named Goalie of the Week for fourth time

prohockeynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON, NJ – Clint Windsor of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for May 17-23. It is the fourth time this season, and fifth time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor. Windsor went 2-1-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average...

prohockeynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Greenfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville#Hamilton#Princeton#The Orlando Solar Bears#Syracuse#Brock University#The Ontario Hockey League#Idaho Steelheads#Las Vegas Wranglers#Twitter#Warrior Hockey Echl#Nj#Ottawa#Kansas City#Mississauga#Saginaw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLSports Illustrated

Get to Know 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Owen Power

One of the top options to go first overall at the 2021 NHL draft, Owen Power has made a name for himself at the college level and is ready to make an impact wherever he lands. Ken Campbell sat down with Power to chat about his season, the draft and his future.
NHLprohockeynews.com

Utah’s Gahagen repeats as ECHL Goalie of the Week

PRINCETON, NJ – Parker Gahagen of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for May 10-16. It is the second week in a row, and third time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor. Gahagen went 2-0-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average...
NHLprohockeynews.com

South Carolina’s Weis named ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, NJ – Matthew Weis of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for May 10-16. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor. Weis scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in four games...
NHLWashington Times

Craig Anderson's emergence latest part of Capitals goalie tightrope

Craig Anderson is glad he got a game under his belt, in retrospect. Just last week, the 39-year-old goaltender made only his fourth appearance of the Capitals’ season when Washington faced the Philadelphia Flyers on the second night of a back-to-back. Anderson didn’t know it at the time, but that...
Orlando, FLholycitysinner.com

Windsor Makes 43 Saves To Lead Orlando Past SC

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears (33-25-5-1) scored twice in the first period and goaltender Clint Windsor made 43 saves to keep his team in front the rest of the way in a 3-1 defeat of the South Carolina Stingrays (28-24-10-3) on Sunday afternoon at the Amway Center. Forward...
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Goalie Cavallini finds that her last name still resonates with hockey fans in St. Louis

Alex Cavallini has lived in St. Louis only since October but she’s already learned the fascination her last name holds among St. Louis hockey fans. Cavallini has had a very distinguished hockey career, winning a gold medal as a goalie on the U.S. women’s hockey team at the 2018 Winter Olympics, as well as at five world championships, but that was as Alex Rigsby. Then she married Aidan Cavallini, son of former Blue Gino Cavallini, nephew of former Blue Paul Cavallini, moved from Wisconsin to St. Louis (with a brief stop in New York) and entered a new world.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Evan Nause- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Quebec Remparts defenseman Evan Nause took a very interesting path with his minor and junior hockey career. After spending most of his time playing for Newbridge Academy U18’s in 2017-18 and 2018-19, he then proceeded to play for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. He then ended up with the Remparts in his draft year. Even with a lot of movement in his minor hockey career, Nause’s consistent play has been getting some attention for the 2021 NHL draft.
NHLflamesnation.ca

Connor Mackey named AHL Canadian Division all-star

Stockton Heat defenseman Connor Mackey has been named to the American Hockey League’s Canadian Division all-star team. The AHL announced his selection Wednesday afternoon. Mackey, 24, led all Heat defensemen and first-year players with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 27 games in the 2020–21 season. He ranked fourth on the team in scoring.
NHLprohockeynews.com

Utah’s Bradley named ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON,NJ – Trey Bradley of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for May 17-23. Bradley dished out seven assists in four games against Allen last week. The 25-year-old had a pair of helpers in a 5-3 loss on Wednesday, picked up three assists in a...
NHLWFMZ-TV Online

Phantoms goalie McIntyre named North Division All-Star

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have a post season All-Star on their squad. Zane McIntyre was named a North Division All-Star for his performance this past season. The Phantoms goaltender posted an 11-3-3 record during the 2021 campaign, with a 2.33 goals against average. This was McIntyre's first season with the Phantoms, and the second time he has been named a post season All-Star.
NHLsaginawspirit.com

Lennox and Bloom ranked heading into 2021 NHL Draft

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League is pleased to recognize 61 players included on NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings for the 2021 NHL Draft to be held on July 23-24. A total of 55 players on Central Scouting’s North American rankings in addition to six from the International list...
NHLNHL

Avalanche Signs Alex Beaucage

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Alex Beaucage to a three-year, entry-level contract. Beaucage, 19, is wrapping up his fourth season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2020-21. He started the campaign with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and tallied 20 points (14g/6a) in 14 contests while serving as an alternate captain before getting traded to the Victoriaville Tigres on Jan. 25. He recorded eight points (3g/5a) in eight contests for Victoriaville to close out the regular season. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native has 17 points (6g/11a) in 10 postseason contests and is currently tied for second on the team in points while ranking second in assists and third in goals as the Tigres prepare to take on the Val-d'Or Foreurs in the President Cup.
NHLcoloradoeagles.com

Avalanche Signs Trent Miner

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Trent Miner to a three-year, entry-level contract. Miner, 20, started the 2020-21 campaign on an amateur tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles while awaiting the start of the Western Hockey League season. He produced a 2-3-1 record with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage with the Eagles and earned his first professional shutout on Feb. 27 against Tucson. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound netminder returned to the Vancouver Giants for the beginning of the WHL season and finished with a 7-8-0 record, 2.16 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 15 games. Miner was tied for fourth in the league in goals-against average, and his four shutouts were tied for first among all WHL goaltenders.
NHLchatsports.com

Erik Gustafsson to make Canadiens playoff debut

After losing back-to-back games at the Bell Centre, the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs will play Game 5 of their North Division Semifinal. Toronto, with a 3-1 series lead, will try to win their first series in 17 years, while the Canadiens look to secure a Game 6 at the Bell Centre in front of 2,500 fans and extend their season at least one more game.
MLSPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Goalie Logan Ketterer Named to MLS Team of the Week

It was quite a week for El Paso Locomotive goalie Logan Ketterer. He got called up by the Portland Timbers to help them out at goalie because they were running thin at the position. He jumped in at goal against the San Jose Earthquakes and performed amazingly. He not only shut out San Jose, but he also stopped a PK from the all-time MLS goal scorer.
NHLgananoquereporter.com

Miner goes major(s): Vancouver Giants goalie signs contract with NHL Avalanche

Trent Miner’s NHL aspirations got an assist from the COVID-19 shutdown. Miner’s season with the Vancouver Giants didn’t start on time because of the pandemic. That meant that Miner, a goaltender picked in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, could begin the year instead with the Avalanche’s AHL Colorado Eagles farm team on an amateur tryout agreement.
NHLthechronicle-online.com

Goure, Brochu in NHL draft rankings

Two local players – Owen Sound Attack centre Deni Goure and London Knights goalie Brett Brochu – are on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2021 NHL draft released Thursday. Goure, of Grande Pointe, is ranked 83rd among North American skaters. He had 11 goals and 14 assists in...