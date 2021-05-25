newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Audi Previews Luxurious Charging Hub for EVs

By Jay Ramey
Autoweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Audi fast-charging hub concept features its own energy storage, to take advantage of off-peak energy. 2.45 Mwh of energy storage would be provided by used lithium-ion batteries sourced from old EVs. Premium interior of concept fast-charging hub, expected to be constructed later this year in pilot form, would feature...

www.autoweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Cars#Audi Ag#Energy Storage#Sustainable Energy#Electric Cars#Tesla Cars#Luxury Vehicles#Evs#Dc#Hpc#Vorsprung Durch Technik#Luxury Ev Stations#Audi Customers#High Performance Charging#Highlights Audi#Concept Fast Charging Hub#Ev Adoption#Charging Infrastructure#Batteries#Gt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
Carsnewsbrig.com

Audi is piloting battery-powered EV fast-charging stations

Audi has unveiled an interesting high-speed, premium “charging hub” concept that will allow Audi EV owners to make a reservation for up to 300 kW charging speeds. The stations will be powered by lithium-ion batteries that are themselves recharged at night so they don’t impact peak power demands in cities or regions. It plans to pilot the concept in Germany by late summer.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi Makes Two Big EV Predictions For 2025

Audi, like virtually every other automaker, is undergoing its most significant metamorphosis in decades. It all comes down to electrification, of course. We already know that Audi will not be developing another combustion engine but in a new interview with Autocar, CEO Markus Duesmann painted an even clearer picture of the company's plans over the next few years.
Carsinsideevs.com

BYD Celebrates One-Millionth Plug-In Passenger Car Produced

BYD celebrates today (May 19, 2021) the production of its one-millionth plug-in electric car, which rolled off the production line at manufacturing facility in Shenzhen. It's a huge milestone, as only a few manufacturers have reached 1 million so far. In the case of BYD, most (close to 550,000) are all-electric cars, while plug-in hybrids stand above 450,000.
CarsAutoweek.com

Smart Previews SUV Concept That Could Be an EV

The Smart SUV concept sketch previews a model that will be shown in Munich this summer, ahead of expected launch in 2023. The SUV model could receive EV powertrain from half-owner Geely, as part of brand's electrification plans. The Smart brand is positioning itself for the age of electrification, following...
CarsCarscoops

Rocket Scietist Developing Roads That Charge EVs While They Move

Range anxiety and charging infrastructure remain two of the biggest hurdles to the mass adoption of electric vehicles. But what if they could charge on the roads they hurtled down? A group of researchers at Cornell are suggesting they have a solution that will make it possible. Inductive charging is...
Carsrenewanews.com

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT first drive: Luxury Hypercar?

Audi invited us to drive the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT in the Adirondack mountains, a mere 10 minutes from my home north of NYC. How could I pass up that opportunity when I traveled across the country to see it for the first time in 2019? The drive made for a memorable (and inexpensive!) lunch date with my wife to boot.Brought to you by: EV Driven.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Cupra Born EV previewed ahead of launch (Video)

Seat will be unveiled their new performance electric vehicle next week, the Cupra Born and now they have released a video and some teaser photos of the car ahead of its launch. The new Cupra Born will be the company’s first fully electric vehicle, it will be made official on...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Lamborghini EV Could Be Two-Door GT Riding On Audi/Porsche Platform

Just earlier today, Lamborghini announced its plans to cut its model range CO2 emissions by 50 percent by early 2025. Initially, the Italian company will launch a hybrid version of all three models it currently sells, the Huracan, Aventador, and Urus. Shortly after that, at some point during the second half of the decade, the first-ever all-electric Lambo will debut.
renewanews.com

BoostEV is an on-demand mobile EV charging network, like UberEats for hungry EVs

The EV ecosystem is a work in progress, and when it comes to charging infrastructure, there are some key pieces missing from the puzzle. There will surely be a need for some form of portable charging on demand, and this is the niche that SparkCharge is looking to fill with its new app platform, BoostEV.Brought to you by: EV Driven.
WorldAUTOCAR.co.uk

Europe's most powerful EV charging hub to open in Oxford this year

A UK-based consortium will open Europe's most powerful EV charging station in Oxford later this year. Infrastructure firm Pivot Power and Oxford City Council will join forces with charging company Fastned, Tesla and charger provider Wenea to deliver 38 fast and ultra-rapid chargers at Redbridge Park and Ride. The chargers...
MLBTop Speed

The Next-Gen Audi A4 Arrives In The Shadow of a High-Performance EV

The Audi A4 RS E-Tron EV Will Actually Be Sold Alongside the Gas-Powered Audi A4. In 2021 alone, Audi has flipped the script, fully embracing electrification without thinking twice about it. What started with the E-Tron GT quickly led to the release of the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron Sportback. And, just when you thought that was enough, Audi hit us with that cool-as-hell A6 E-Tron concept. Now, we’re learning that Audi is planning to stir up the pond even more, and this time it’s the RS4 that’s in the crosshairs, and you’re probably going to think this is really good news.
Carsconceptcarz.com

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Electric CUV Disrupts EV Market with Ultra-Fast Charging and Vehicle-to-Load Power Capability

•Ultra-fast 800-volt multi-charging (10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes) •Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function can power small appliances, devices and even charge other EVs. •New E-GMP platform improves performance, enhances driving dynamics and optimizes interior volume (spaciousness of a large car in a compact CUV) •Eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colors at...
CarsCarscoops

Audi’s Charging Hub Could Be The ‘Gas’ Station Of The Future

Audi is planning to launch more than 20 electric vehicles by 2025 and the company knows they won’t be successful unless charging infrastructure significantly improves. With that in mind, the automaker has unveiled the Audi charging hub which is being billed as a “concept for quick-charging for premium-level electromobility.”. Essentially...
CarsJalopnik

Audi Will Charge $85 Per Month For On-Demand Vehicle Navigation

BMW tried but got backlash. Volkswagen is still thinking about it. And now Audi is actually doing it. The company announced it would be charging to add features to vehicles over the air in what the company is calling Functions on Demand, Autoblog reports. Audi has been teasing this for...
CarsCarscoops

BMW M4 Competition Convertible, Cupra Born EV, Porsche Taycan Vs Audi E-Tron And Model S, Bentley Bentayga S: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A Nissan dealer in Virginia wants to boost flagging Titan sales by giving truck buyers a Leaf EV for almost nothing. There’s no monthly payment, just a one-off fee of 99 cents, which sounds like a bargain, but there’s more: the Leaf is eligible for a $7,500 EV tax credit so customers could effectively get ‘paid’ $7,499.01 to take the vehicle.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

UL Opens Advanced EV Charging Laboratory In Europe

UL, a global safety science leader, officially opened today the UL EV Charging Test Center in Frankfurt/Neu-Isenburg. Representing one of the most important EV charging testing footprints in Europe with comprehensive range of services, the facility includes charging infrastructure components and functional safety testing and certification as well as homologation services, all in one location. Combined, the UL EV Charging Test Center adds significantly more testing capacity to the European market and empowers the electric vehicle charging industry, including EV charging and component manufacturers, infrastructure owners and start-ups with shorter development cycles, a faster time-to-market and the ability to be more competitive in the global marketplace, due to the facility’s advanced technology testing and Central European location.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi Charging Hub Will Use Old Batteries To Charge New Cars

Audi currently sells five battery-electric vehicles: two Q4 e-trons, two e-trons and one RS. In the next few years that will quadruple worldwide to 20 full electrics. But like all of us, Audi has concerns about the charging infrastructure. Taking matters into its own hands, the company is working on a "concept for quick charging for premium-level electromobility."
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

UK superhubs to charge Tesla cars in 20 minutes

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Ten electric vehicle charging superhubs are to be built in the United Kingdom that will charge Tesla vehicles with 300 miles of power in 20 minutes. Tesla will partner with Dutch charging infrastructure company Fastned to build the first hub for electric vehicles in Oxford, England. A single...