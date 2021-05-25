Audi Previews Luxurious Charging Hub for EVs

The Audi A4 RS E-Tron EV Will Actually Be Sold Alongside the Gas-Powered Audi A4. In 2021 alone, Audi has flipped the script, fully embracing electrification without thinking twice about it. What started with the E-Tron GT quickly led to the release of the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron Sportback. And, just when you thought that was enough, Audi hit us with that cool-as-hell A6 E-Tron concept. Now, we’re learning that Audi is planning to stir up the pond even more, and this time it’s the RS4 that’s in the crosshairs, and you’re probably going to think this is really good news.