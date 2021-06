Corn futures were headed for their highest finish in nearly a month on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its forecast for U.S. corn ending stocks for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 150 million bushels from the May estimate, or roughly 3.81 million metric tons. The USDA's forecast shows 2021/2022 corn ending stocks at 34.47 million metric tons, down from the previous forecast of 38.28 million metric tons. Corn ending stocks came in below trade expectations so corn bulls did have "some encouragement" from the report, lifting prices, said Sal Gilbertie, president and chief investment officer at Teucrium...