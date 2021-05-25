newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara County, NY

MAILBAG: Impact of county judicial primaries will be long lasting

Lockport Union-Sun
 4 days ago

On June 22nd, Niagara County residents will have a very important election. I am proud to endorse and support Mike Benedict for County Court Judge. Mike Benedict is the right candidate for this important position. He has worked as an attorney handling primarily criminal law for the last 17 years. During that time, he was the felony public defender in our county. He handled more than 2,000 criminal cases and over 200 felony hearings. I know that he will do a great job as our next judge.

www.lockportjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Criminal Court#Criminal Law#Mike Judge#Primaries#County Court Judge#Niagara County Residents#Organizers#Time#Judicial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
North Tonawanda, NYwnypapers.com

Election 2021: School board profiles

Ahead of Tuesday’s school district votes, the Tribune asked each candidate to provide a brief profile. Those participating include:. The Niagara Wheatfield School Board announced two incumbent candidates are running unopposed to reclaim their seats: Current School Board President Steven Sabo and Richard Sirianni. Each seat carries a three-year term.
Niagara County, NYniagaracounty.com

May 17 COVID-19 Update

The Niagara County Department of Health issued the following update on positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County:. We regretfully report the deaths of five Niagara County residents from COVID-19. We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals. The rest of the update is as follows:
Niagara County, NYLockport Union-Sun

Niagara County nears 60% of population with first dose

While Niagara County nears 60% of residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, some county officials are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to update state protocols for those fully vaccinated. In addition, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1% on Saturday, its lowest number...
Niagara County, NYwnypapers.com

Ortt, Morinello, Norris, Filicetti promote pro-law enforcement legislation

Senate Republican leader promotes pro-law enforcement legislation on National Police Week. On Friday, New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt joined Assembly members Angelo Morinello and Mike Norris and Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti to promote a package of pro-law enforcement legislation introduced earlier this week in Albany. The “Protect Those Who Protect Us” package – introduced by the Senate Republican conference – encompasses several new and existing pieces of legislation aimed at honoring and remembering the men and women of law enforcement. They said it will also bring attention to the challenges of modern-day policing.
Niagara County, NYniagaracounty.com

Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and Office for the Aging to Issue Senior ID Cards

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Office for the Aging have partnered to offer free Senior ID Cards to any Niagara County resident 60 years of age and older. These cards will display a picture and identifying information similar to a driver’s license on the front, and will list two emergency contacts and pertinent medical information on the back. The program will be launching on June 10th, with ID cards offered the second Tuesday of every month thereafter.
Niagara County, NYLockport Union-Sun

GUEST VIEW: May is Community Action Agency month

CAA is an acronym for community action agency — a not-for-profit charitable organization designed to provide programs/services that target the needs of the working poor families in a community. Niagara Community Action Program, Inc. (Niagara CAP) is a CAA commemorating 55 years of service in Niagara County. Niagara CAP serves Niagara County families from offices in North Tonawanda, Lockport and Niagara Falls.
Youngstown, NYwnypapers.com

YBPA awarded 2021 Mayne Community Enhancement funding

Annual program benefits communities, businesses, and local economy. Youngstown Business and Professional Association eyes return of street dance. As COVID-19 slowly drifts into history, the Youngstown Business and Professional Association has set its eyes for the future. YBPA announced it is the recipient of a $3,474 matching grant for 2021...
Niagara County, NYLockport Union-Sun

GENCO: Hazardous waste isn't worth the wait

One of the harshest realities we face as journalists is when we come up against an horrifically complicated issue like the permitting process for the expansion of the CWM landfill on Balmer Road in the towns of Porter and Lewiston. There is no way to easily simplify it for the masses.
Niagara County, NYwnypapers.com

Niagara County announces Mayne Fund awardees

The Niagara County Center for Economic Development announced grant awards to business associations across Niagara County through the William G. Mayne, Jr. Business/Community Enhancement Fund. The Mayne Fund, established in 1998 to enhance and enrich the business climate and overall landscape in Niagara County’s communities, is made possible through the efforts of the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission and the Niagara County Legislature.
Niagara County, NYwnypapers.com

'Road Rally' revelry in Niagara County

Looking to escape the rigors and isolation of COVID-19 for a bit? The Niagara County Historical Society is hosting its first “Road Rally” fundraiser on June 12. The entry fee is a $50 donation to the society (per vehicle). A driver and at least one crewmember is required, but participants can add more, as long as they finish with everyone who started.
Niagara County, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Community helping Niagara County EMT fighting in­op­erable cancer

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — Imagine getting a cancer diagnosis and being told it's inoperable. That's the case for an EMT in Niagara County — but she's not fighting alone. "I know she loves what she does; she enjoys her work, she likes helping people, helping the community," said John Record, EMS lieutenant for the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company.