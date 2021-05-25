MAILBAG: Impact of county judicial primaries will be long lasting

On June 22nd, Niagara County residents will have a very important election. I am proud to endorse and support Mike Benedict for County Court Judge. Mike Benedict is the right candidate for this important position. He has worked as an attorney handling primarily criminal law for the last 17 years. During that time, he was the felony public defender in our county. He handled more than 2,000 criminal cases and over 200 felony hearings. I know that he will do a great job as our next judge.