Newberry, SC

Cyclists Return to South Carolina Roads in Support of Alzheimer’s Association “A Ride to Remember”

swlexledger.com
 4 days ago

375 cyclists are already registered to take on this year’s A Ride to Remember, presented by RYOBI. Participants in the group ride will pedal 252 miles from Greenville to Charleston, with stops in Newberry and Orangeburg. Cyclists who prefer to ride 252 miles on their own throughout the month of July may still participate through the event’s month-long virtual challenge, July 1-31, 2021.

www.swlexledger.com
