Selection of Christian Darrisaw Lauded as One of NFL’s Best Offseason Moves

CHRISTIAN SAM | School: Arizona State | Position: LB | Height: 6011v | Weight: 242v | Hand: 1000v | Arm: 3228v | Wingspan: 7718v | Age: 24 | Agent: Sean Kiernan. Wore No.43 at HUB Football (April/2021). Athletic LB that showed that when he is healthy, he could be a quality next level LB. Showed good athletic ability in the coverage drills to COD and stick with tight ends and running backs. Was able to showcase his AA in zone drop drill to gain depth quickly and identify field markers to know where to settle. Had a good day covering man to man and was often making pass break-ups or tight to the RB that the QB had nowhere to through the ball. Was strong and physical with tight ends in coverage that they couldn’t push him off at the top of the route. Understood leverage and knew how to position himself between the QB and receiver to create tight windows or close them down quickly. See AA, initial quickness and hand use to contribute as a pass rusher as well. See him as a potential third or fourth MLB at the NFL level that if he stays healthy could move into a quality backup/core four teams type player for someone. At the CFL Level he would be an instant starter at either MIK or WIL and a strong potential for an ALL STAR if he was able to play an entire season, a better player then Diggs for Edmonton.