Esports League Allows Local Gamers to Compete in Fortnite, Mario Kart 8, and Rocket League

Although I consider myself a big fan of many Nintendo titles today, that was not always the case. My family primarily owned PlayStation consoles when I was a kid, and I only got around to playing my first Nintendo console, the Nintendo DS, during my later years of elementary school. At the time, I was generally averse to experiencing any kind of challenge in a game. When I was not versing a family member in a multiplayer game, I always messed around in the safest spaces a game could offer, whether it be the hub world of a 3D platformer or the practice mode of a fighting game. That all changed when I got my very own Nintendo DS along with a copy of Mario Kart DS. Although my brother got a few DS launch titles beforehand, such as Super Mario 64 DS, I consider Mario Kart DS to be the first Nintendo game I ever truly owned. An unconventional choice, perhaps, but it ended up being an amazing introduction to Nintendo’s work, the Super Mario franchise in particular. Not only did Mario Kart DS show me how fun Nintendo games could be for the first time, but it also encouraged me to embrace challenge rather than run away from it.