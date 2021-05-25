ASUS plans to release the first Chromebook with a massive 17.3-inch display
When you think of Chromebooks, you might imagine an ultra-portable laptop with a small 11-inch display, or even a standard 13.3-inch display. There are some out there with 15-inch displays, but if you want anything bigger than that, you’ll have to just use an external monitor. According to Chrome Unboxed, that could change this Summer with ASUS intending to release the world’s first Chromebook with a 17.3-inch display.phandroid.com