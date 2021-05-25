ASUS plans to release the first Chromebook with a massive 17.3-inch display

ASUS has flipped the Chromebook market on its head with its latest flagship, the Chromebook Flip CX5 and while we’re still anxiously awaiting the 14″ CX9, there are a couple of other devices from ASUS that are still strangely absent from retail shelves. The MediaTek-powered ASUS Chromebook CM3 Flip and detachable were discovered back in January with ASUS officially unveiling the models a couple of months later. Since then, we received word that the 10.5″ detachable model would be heading to Costco but we’ve yet to see the device actually listed at the retailer. One of our readers actually got their hands on one over in Japan but here in the states, neither the Flip nor the CM3 tablet has graced a seller’s inventory.