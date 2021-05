United Airlines is adding more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule, with 80 percent of its 2019 domestic schedule restored for the month, the carrier announced. The July domestic schedule, up 17 percent compared with United's June domestic schedule, marks "a big step toward flying at pre-pandemic levels in our domestic network," according to United VP of domestic network planning and scheduling Ankit Gupta. As part of that growth, the carrier is adjusting its bank structures at its Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles hubs to boost connection options. In Washington, it is adding a third bank for a total of 220 daily departures, and in Chicago, it is increasing from seven to nine banks for more than 480 daily departures.