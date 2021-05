The mother of 19-year-old twin brothers with Forsyth roots and wanted for murder drove them to the Jones County sheriff’s office so they could turn themselves in on May 6. Divine and Divinity Taylor, both of whom have Forsyth roots, were wanted after the April 29 shooting death of a man at a Zebulon Road Circle K. Their mother drove her sons to a substation of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office early on May 6 where they were arrested for murder.