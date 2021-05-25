newsbreak-logo
Suspicious package delivered to Paul home in hands of federal authorities

By JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com
Bowling Green Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities investigating a suspicious package sent to the home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said the substance of the package appears to be non-toxic. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported via social media Monday night that the package was removed and transported to the Bowling Green Fire Department for analysis. The preliminary analysis identified the substance as non-toxic. Further analysis will be conducted on the substance and package, according to the sheriff’s office.

