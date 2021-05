SYRACUSE, NY – On Saturday, May 8th, 2021, at around 12:15 P.M., Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Milton Avenue for a death call. Upon arrival, Officers located Kathleen Montreal, 51, of Syracuse, who was stabbed and dead on the scene. The investigation revealed a suspect, Garin “Gary” Roberts, 55, of Syracuse. This was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public. Robert’s location is currently unknown, and the Syracuse Police Department is asking for your help. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.