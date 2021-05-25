Letter to editor

After the 2016 election, Amanda Ripley, like so many other journalists, set out to understand American polarization. But where a lot of reporters were content with describing the magnitude of our national estrangement, Ripley became focused on a different question: How do humans pull themselves out of it? Her book about this quest looks at gang shootings in Chicago, the Hatfield-McCoy feud, the Colombian civil war, and regular couples sucked into acrimonious divorces. One conclusion: It’s not about avoiding conflict, or compromising. Rather, it’s about moving from “bad conflict” into a less toxic mode of fighting. A longtime staffer at TIME magazine and author of bestselling books on education and disasters, Ripley—an old friend from our days as rookie writers for Washington City Paper—sat down with me to talk about the unwritten rules of gang violence, the dynamics of divorce settlements, and the future of the republic.