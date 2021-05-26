Whitmer Gets Questioned For Florida Trip

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

After the announcement about the vaccine people should be a little more comfortable with traveling from state to state.

If people have not received the vaccine then they should at least be comfortable with the requirement of wearing a mask.

When people travel to different states there are still restrictions, no one is excluded from these restrictions even Governor Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer has been getting some backlash for using a jet to visit family in Florida. In an article from Fox 2 News called "GOP lawmaker asks Whitmer for info on Florida flight" by David Eggert stated

"The Democratic governor has come under scrutiny for using a jet owned by prominent business executives and largely covering the cost with Michigan Transition 2019, a nonprofit fund that was initially established for inauguration events. The tab was $27,521, with Whitmer personally paying $855 of that amount."

Gretchen Whitmer has been required to answer a forty-six questionnaire regarding this trip to make sure it follows all guidelines.

The governor has made it known that this trip was not purchased at taxpayers' expense but when a family member is in need just like anyone else it is human nature to care for our family.

"Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy said her office would review the letter, which it had not received yet. A message seeking comment was left for a lawyer for Michigan Transition 2019, which functions under the name Executive Office Account."

Lastly, they have also question who attended this plane ride with her, Whitmer has also been receiving backlash for a gathering in Grand Rapids at a restaurant.