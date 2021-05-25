The BroadsheetDAILY ~ 5/25/21 ~ Landmarks Agency Mulls Protection for Chinatown Monument
Landmarks Agency Mulls Protection for Chinatown Monument. Above: The Kimlau War Memorial, at Chatham Square. Below: Lieutenant Benjamin Ralph Kimlau (1918 – 1944) The City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) has agreed to consider a proposal to confer legally protected status on the Kimlau War Memorial, a granite ceremonial arch located in Chinatown, at the convergence of Chatham Square, Oliver Street, and East Broadway. If approved by the LPC, this designation would be New York’s first individual landmark to commemorate the role of Chinese-Americans in the City’s history.www.ebroadsheet.com