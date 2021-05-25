newsbreak-logo
Texas State

Texas Woman Wanted in Murder-For-Hire Case Added to Top 10 Wanted List

By Toni Gee
B106
B106
 4 days ago
A Texas woman who's been on the run since 2009 has been added to the state's top 10 most wanted list. According to a report from our news partners at KWTX, Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, was recently added to Texas' top 10 after fleeing to avoid her sentencing. Smith was...

B106

B106

Temple, TX
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

B106

The Murder of a 13-Month-Old Leads to Arrest of Fort Hood Soldier

A Fort Hood Soldier is facing charges of murder and child abuse of a 13 month old infant. According to a report from NBC DFW, Khairee Patton was arrested on Tuesday at Fort Hood and booked into the Bell County Jail. Patton is currently awaiting extradition to Arizona and facing charges of second-degree murder, child abuse, and failure to provide care after the 2019 death of his ex-girlfriend's baby in Tempe, Arizona.
B106

Fun and Scary Haunted House Attraction in Waco Now For Sale By Owners

The Haunted House attraction that lies on the outskirts of Waco needs a new owner to keep the fog rolling. According to a Facebook post from Waco Haunted Houses, the spooky attraction is looking for new owners. The previous owners captioned the post saying the haunted houses were for sale due to age and health.
B106

Quality Control Music Rapper Metro Marrs Arrested at His High School Graduation Ceremony After Throwing Thousands of Dollars Into Crowd of Classmates – Report

One of Quality Control Music's newest signees, rapper Metro Marrs, appears to have been arrested at his high school graduation last week for throwing money on stage. In video footage that has been making its rounds on social media, Metro was handcuffed after reportedly throwing $10,000 in cash on stage at his commencement ceremony at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., about 25 minutes away from Atlanta.
Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”