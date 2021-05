KCSE 2020 results were released about two weeks ago. The examination was conducted in April 2021 after the pandemic forced students to stay at home for more than six months. The issuance of the results usually means that students should prepare for the next phase of their education. Some join universities and colleges, among other tertiary institutions. Others choose different non-school career paths. For the former groups, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Services, aka KUCCPS is tasked with placing them in different institutions.