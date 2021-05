Hi all! Thanks for checking out the last edition of My View of MSMU. Last week I mentioned how time seems to be slipping through my fingers. This has become even truer as I process the fact that my graduation cap, gown and hood have finally arrived in the mail. I ordered my dress last week; trying it on was surreal, knowing the next time I wear it I'll be dolled up and ready to walk across that stage, hoping I don't trip in my heels.