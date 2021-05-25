David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash Revisit ‘Déjà Vu’ On ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ [Watch]
Fifty years later, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young‘s Déjà Vu survives as one of the greatest rock records of the Woodstock era. One of the album’s tracks—”Woodstock”, written by Joni Mitchell—even helped define the spiritual and musical zeitgeist. On this past episode of CBS Sunday Morning, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash appeared (separately) to discuss the legacy of the album.liveforlivemusic.com