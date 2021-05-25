David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash Revisit ‘Déjà Vu’ On ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ [Watch]

I can count on one hand the number of rock albums that are foundational cornerstones of what is called Americana today. Déjà Vu is one of them, and it was re-released last Friday as part of two well-crafted box sets to mark its 50th anniversary. This week marks the first time that a single album has been this column’s exclusive focus. And this week’s column offers another first: In addition to the photos taken by ND photographers, Henry Diltz, the dean of rock photography, also provided some rare photos of the band.