IHS girls fall to Lady Gulls

RAYMOND — Second-half rallies by Ilwaco fell short as Raymond, clinching the game with a late 9-3 run, beat the Lady Fishermen 57-49 on Friday. Ilwaco (4-2) got a 12-point lead down to two several times, the last on a pair of free throws by Erika Glenn with 2:29 remaining. On the next possession, Ione Sheldon shot a three for a chance at the lead, but it rimmed off. Kyndal Koski took off behind the Ilwaco defense, caught the outlet from Hannah Miller and scored to make it a four-point game with 2:00 left. Glenn, who finished with 21 points, went up in the lane against two defenders but missed. Kyra Gardner followed with her sixth three-pointer, stretching Raymond’s lead to 53-46 with under 90 seconds remaining.