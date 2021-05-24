newsbreak-logo
IHS girls fall to Lady Gulls

Cover picture for the articleRAYMOND — Second-half rallies by Ilwaco fell short as Raymond, clinching the game with a late 9-3 run, beat the Lady Fishermen 57-49 on Friday. Ilwaco (4-2) got a 12-point lead down to two several times, the last on a pair of free throws by Erika Glenn with 2:29 remaining. On the next possession, Ione Sheldon shot a three for a chance at the lead, but it rimmed off. Kyndal Koski took off behind the Ilwaco defense, caught the outlet from Hannah Miller and scored to make it a four-point game with 2:00 left. Glenn, who finished with 21 points, went up in the lane against two defenders but missed. Kyra Gardner followed with her sixth three-pointer, stretching Raymond’s lead to 53-46 with under 90 seconds remaining.

Spartans stifle Fishermen 60-47 in home opener

ILWACO — The Ilwaco boys basketball team (2-1) dropped a 60-47 league decision to the Forks Spartans (4-0) on Friday, May 7 in Ilwaco. It was the home opener for the Fishermen, who notched decisive wins over South Bend (74-42) and Raymond (74-50) to start the season but faced a stiffer test against the Spartans.
Ilwaco girls dominate SB in season opener

ILWACO — Erika Glenn scored 15 first-quarter points on her way to a 30-point night as Ilwaco hammered South Bend 65-18 in the season opener Tuesday, May 4. The Lady Fishermen started two seniors in the back court: Tiana Ramsey, is in her second year as starting point guard. Glenn is at the other guard spot: Division II Western Oregon, where she committed, aptly calls her a “combo guard” because she will create layups for herself or her teammates with equal dexterity. Ione Sheldon, one of many sophomores playing varsity for the first time, got the start on the wing. Six-footer Juliana Fleming, also up from JV, joined 5’10” sophomore returning starter Olivia McKinstry in the front-court, giving the Fishermen their biggest frontline in years.
Girls Basketball roundup: Glenn’s 36 leads Ilwaco past Raymond

ILWACO – Erika Glenn’s 36 points, paired with some clutch free-throw shooting, pushed Ilwaco past Raymond in a 43-40 come-from-behind victory on Thursday. The Fisherman fell behind early as they were outscored 14-10 in the first quarte but bounced back in the second to take a 23-19 lead by the end of the first half.
Ilwaco golf team caps successful season

KELSO — The Ilwaco varsity golf team capped their season with a strong performance at districts on April 28 at Three Rivers Golf Course in Kelso. The girls team, consisting of Gabby Bell, Samantha Grote, Zoey Zuern, Eliza Glasson, Alaina Curry and Itzel Mandujano took first place, topping teams from Wahkiakum, Kalama, North Beach and Northwest Christian. The lone boys golfer was Noah Cherry, participating in his first season.
Ilwaco boys basketball smoke South Bend 74-42 in season opener

SOUTH BEND — The Ilwaco boys basketball team (1-0) opened the season with a 74-42 drubbing of South Bend (0-1) Monday night. The Fishermen raced out to a 14-2 advantage in the opening three minutes led by a barrage of baskets, including back-to-back three pointers by freshman guard Kyle Morris. The lead swelled to 31-8 by the end of the quarter, led by a swarming Ilwaco defense and tenacious play underneath by 6’4” junior Sam Glenn.
IHS girls finish 3rd in track

RAINIER — Ilwaco’s girls track team had seven top-three finishes, including a first-place run by Erika Glenn in the 400 meters, and finished third overall out of 18 teams at the District track tournament at Rainier Thursday, April 29. Logan Roush added two feet to his previous pole vault mark to place fifth in the event, the top finish on the Ilwaco boys track team, which tied for 14th.