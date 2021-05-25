newsbreak-logo
Okotoks Man Facing Charges After RCMP Seize $50,000 in Drugs

By Harrison O'Nyons
highriveronline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Okotoks man is facing charges after a search warrant led to the seizure of around $50,000 worth of drugs. RCMP executed the search warrant on May 20th at around 8:30 pm, seizing 4 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of methamphetamine, 10 ounces of heroin, as well as stolen property from the Hunter's Crescent residence.

