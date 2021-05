ILWACO — Erika Glenn scored 15 first-quarter points on her way to a 30-point night as Ilwaco hammered South Bend 65-18 in the season opener Tuesday, May 4. The Lady Fishermen started two seniors in the back court: Tiana Ramsey, is in her second year as starting point guard. Glenn is at the other guard spot: Division II Western Oregon, where she committed, aptly calls her a “combo guard” because she will create layups for herself or her teammates with equal dexterity. Ione Sheldon, one of many sophomores playing varsity for the first time, got the start on the wing. Six-footer Juliana Fleming, also up from JV, joined 5’10” sophomore returning starter Olivia McKinstry in the front-court, giving the Fishermen their biggest frontline in years.