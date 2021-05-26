New Haven track star on devastating effect of losing to transgender athletes: “It tells me I am not good enough"

Vladvictoria/ Pixabay

A former high school track star from New Haven recently criticized the push to allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports. She cited her own personal experience and the negative effect on her self-confidence and study opportunities.

Chelsea Mitchell, once hailed as “the fastest girl in Connecticut”, revealed in an opinion published by USA Today how it felt to be forced to compete against transgender athletes for most of her high school career.

She particularly recalled how she felt before a race that took place in February. The athlete kept thinking that all her training and exercise “might not be enough, simply because there's a transgender runner on the line with an enormous physical advantage.”

“I've lost four women's state championship titles, two all-New England awards, and numerous other spots on the podium to transgender runners. I was bumped to third place in the 55-meter dash in 2019 behind two transgender runners. With every loss, it gets harder and harder to try again,” Mitchell said for the news outlet.

These experiences were “devastating” for the athlete. “It tells me that I'm not good enough; that my body isn't good enough; and that no matter how hard I work, I am unlikely to succeed, because I'm a woman.”

Later in the same column Mitchell also refers to the more “tangible harms “caused by repeatedly losing to transgender athletes, such as not getting scholarships or being overlooked by scouts at high-profile meets.

“When colleges looked at my record, they didn't see the fastest girl in Connecticut. They saw a second- or third-place runner. I'll never know how my own college recruitment was impacted by losing those four state championship titles.”

Mitchell, along with Alanna Smith, Selina Soule, and Ashley Nicoletti, sued the CIAC in February 2020 for denying them the chance to a fair competition by letting transgender athletes to compete alongside women. A federal district court has recently dismissed the lawsuit, as The Blaze reports.

The New Haven athlete has pledged to file an appeal.