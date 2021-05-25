Fnatic officially signs ex-Karmine Corp top laner Adam for 2021 LEC Summer Split

Patch 11.11 looms on the horizon, to get you ready for the new patch, here are five of the best top laners to climb solo queue in Patch 11.11. The Mid-Season Invitational brought about some interesting shifts in the meta, with the introduction of solo lane Lee Sin being one of the weirder ones. Weirdly enough, this pick can output a lot of burst damage, has very solid gank assist when his jungler comes, and can scale as the game goes on if you can find those crucial kicks.