Chicago, IL

A preview of the five new Chicago hotels you can’t miss

Danielle Braff
 5 days ago

Chicago is ready for tourists and staycationers with five new hotels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YiAW_0aAxptdq00
Pendry Hotel is one of five to hit the Chicago travel scene.Credit Pendry Hotel.

(Chicago) It’s been a rough year, but Chicago is officially back in business with five brand new hotels. One is astride Navy Pier; another boasts a Michelin-starred chef at its restaurant; and yet another is housed in the third tallest building in the city, with the award-winning Alinea Group at the helm. It’s time to pack your bags.

Pendry Chicago Formerly the St. Jane Hotel in the Loop within the 1929 Art Deco Carbide & Carbon Building, this is a luxury boutique hotel. “Pendry Chicago is both a restoration and a reinvigoration of a Chicago architectural marvel,” says Miller Orians, senior publicist at JPR representing Pendry Chicago. Be sure to dine at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Venteux, helmed by Dough Young (formerly Les Nomades, Temporis and Bistrot Saveurs), who is Chicago’s youngest Michelin-starred chef, Orians says. Want to work the food off? Head to their 24-hour fitness room, which is stocked with Peloton bikes, Technogym equipment and Tonal training equipment.

Opened May 26, 2021, 230 Michigan Ave., Pendry.com

Sable Hotel at Navy Pier This may be the best.location.ever. This Hilton-brand hotel is located directly on Navy Pier, with views of the lake and the infamous Navy Pier fireworks secured. Translation: You’re steps from the Chicago Children’s Museum, the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, the Crystal Gardens, plenty of restaurants and bars (one restaurant in the hotel, one rooftop bar in the hotel and plenty of quick spots at Navy Pier), the beach, every Navy Pier event - and you’re just a short walk to the Magnificent Mile. “After more than 100 years, we welcome you to experience this local destination like never before - from the comfort of our thoughtfully appointed guest rooms to the Latin and Iberian-inspired flavors at Lirica Restaurant,” says Laurent Boisdron, the general manager of the hotel. Navy Pier closed during the pandemic, but it recently re-opened to visitors, so this is a hot spot.

Opened March 18, 2021 900 E Grand, Hilton.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11acqt_0aAxptdq00
There are plenty of configurations within the Chicago Hotel Collection.Credit: Chicago Hotel Collection

The Chicago Hotel Collection

Two brand new locations for this collection just opened in Wicker Park and Millennium Park (they already have Wrigleyville and River North spots). These pet-friendly hotels are designed for short and long-term stays. Your booking includes three free drinks per night, gratis use of the hotel’s Peloton bikes and savings for Chicago attractions. There are plenty of room types here, from some with full kitchens to others with lofted beds. Don’t want to stay the night? They offer a day use package which gives you access to a room, a Peloton bike and a drink.

Opened May 2021, TheChicagoHotelCollection.com

The St. Regis Chicago Part condominium, part luxury hotel, this Lakeshore East spot within the Loop (formerly Wanda Vista Tower) is strongly welcomed in Chicago. They have about 400 condos, a private lounge, dining room, golf lounge and outdoor pool for the residents; hotel guests can stay in the nearly 200 rooms housed in the third largest skyscraper in Chicago. St. Regis Chicago partnered with the Alinea Group - which operates the three-Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant, Alinea - to create a fine dining restaurant. “This is truly a ‘born in Chicago’ project, and we are excited to be part of this amazing architectural wonder,” says Nick Kokonas, the co-owner and co-founder of The Alinea group. “We’ve been in discussions for several years to determine how we can best partner on this project, and we look forward to bringing our vision to life,” he says. 

Opening in December 2020 for residents and in July 2021 for hotel guests, 363 E Wacker Dr., SrresidencesChicago.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQhkG_0aAxptdq00
Nobu Chicago Hotel has the perfect mix of modern and luxury.Credit Nobu Chicago.

Nobu Hotel Chicago The new luxury modern hotel in the West Loop is everything you’d ever want in a hotel (or really, everything you’d ever want in a home). From the Natura Bisse bath amenities to the high ceilings looking out over urban Chicago to the indoor tranquility pool, this hotel has it all. There’s a sushi bar, a rooftop restaurant and the signature Nobu restaurant on the ground floor.

Opened July 2020, 155 N Peoria St., Chicago.Nobuhotels.com

